    Niskayuna Native Serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba Earns Personal Award

    CUBA

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    260211-N-LY941-1001
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Feb. 11, 2026) - Lt. Jyl Bean a member of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, was recently selected for Junior Environmental Health Officer of the Year while serving at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. Bean, who was also selected to complete her PH.D. in public health through the Navy Duty Under Instruction Selection (DUINS) program, is a native of Niskayuna, New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 16:38
    Location: CU
    Hometown: NISKAYUNA, NEW YORK, US
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL)
    Environmental Health Officer
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay
    Navy Duty Under Instruction Selection

