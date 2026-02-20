Niskayuna Native Serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba Earns Personal Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Feb. 11, 2026) - Lt. Jyl Bean a member of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, was recently selected for Junior Environmental Health Officer of the Year while serving at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. Bean, who was also selected to complete her PH.D. in public health through the Navy Duty Under Instruction Selection (DUINS) program, is a native of Niskayuna, New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)