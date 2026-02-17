Puyallup Community-Based Medical Home Recognizes Staff for Embodying Core Values

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- At the Puyallup Community-Based Medical Home, we introduce a different core value each month & nominations are submitted!



Recognition for our last few months’ Core Values are:

-Kimberly McCarthy, RN (Commitment),

-Cliff Erickson, LPN (Adaptability),

-Maryann Wingate, LPN (Selfless Service)

-Not pictured: Margaret McCartney, RN (Compassion)

and Rosario Tavares, LPN (Humility).



The Puyallup clinic is dedicated to ensuring we embrace and demonstrate core values in all we do as we serve our patients.