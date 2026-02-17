(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puyallup Community-Based Medical Home Recognizes Staff for Embodying Core Values

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Puyallup Community-Based Medical Home Recognizes Staff for Embodying Core Values

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- At the Puyallup Community-Based Medical Home, we introduce a different core value each month & nominations are submitted!

    Recognition for our last few months’ Core Values are:
    -Kimberly McCarthy, RN (Commitment),
    -Cliff Erickson, LPN (Adaptability),
    -Maryann Wingate, LPN (Selfless Service)
    -Not pictured: Margaret McCartney, RN (Compassion)
    and Rosario Tavares, LPN (Humility).

    The Puyallup clinic is dedicated to ensuring we embrace and demonstrate core values in all we do as we serve our patients.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9529582
    VIRIN: 260209-D-RF324-6155
    Resolution: 610x413
    Size: 87.32 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puyallup Community-Based Medical Home Recognizes Staff for Embodying Core Values, by Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Army Medicice
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery