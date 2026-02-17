Army Sgt. Aryana Rivers, a Logistics Specialist, 84th Training Command, displays her patch pride February 20, 2026 at Fort Knox, Ky. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9529301
|VIRIN:
|260217-A-BM388-1382
|Resolution:
|4724x4950
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Patch Pride Friday, by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.