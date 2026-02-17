BUMED HQ Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, acting Surgeon General, left, and Dr. Michael B. McGinnis, executive director of U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and director of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, present Nancy Baranek with a certificate of appreciation in honor of 10 years of service during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, Feb. 13. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Kaylon Chladek) (This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)