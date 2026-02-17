(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BUMED HQ Awards Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BUMED HQ Awards Ceremony

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Kaylon Chladek 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, acting Surgeon General, left, and Dr. Michael B. McGinnis, executive director of U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and director of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, present Nancy Baranek with a certificate of appreciation in honor of 10 years of service during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, Feb. 13. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Kaylon Chladek) (This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 11:28
    Photo ID: 9528937
    VIRIN: 260213-N-CH185-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUMED HQ Awards Ceremony, by Kaylon Chladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    Certificate of Appreciation
    Civilian Corps
    Awards and Recognition Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery