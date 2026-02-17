(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    McFaul Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.16.2026

    USS McFaul (DDG 74)

    U.S. Sailors conduct foreign-object debris walk-down in preparation for flight quarters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 16, 2026. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Aagarshan Gupta)

    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
