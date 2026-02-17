McFaul Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors conduct foreign-object debris walk-down in preparation for flight quarters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 16, 2026. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Aagarshan Gupta)