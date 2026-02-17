Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FREEDOM 250 IN EUROPE John Paul Jones was a naval commander of Scottish descent who conducted daring raids against British ships and ports during the American Revolution, disrupting British supply lines. He began his service in the Continental Navy as a 1st Lieutenant aboard the 24-gun frigate USS Alfred on 7 December 1775. On its maiden voyage in December 1776, Jones hoisted the Continental Union Flag over the Alfred, becoming the first to raise an American flag over a naval vessel.