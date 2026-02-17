(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FREEDOM 250 -

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FREEDOM 250 -

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Honey Nixon 

    U.S. European Command   

    FREEDOM 250 IN EUROPE John Paul Jones was a naval commander of Scottish descent who conducted daring raids against British ships and ports during the American Revolution, disrupting British supply lines. He began his service in the Continental Navy as a 1st Lieutenant aboard the 24-gun frigate USS Alfred on 7 December 1775. On its maiden voyage in December 1776, Jones hoisted the Continental Union Flag over the Alfred, becoming the first to raise an American flag over a naval vessel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 06:57
    Photo ID: 9528393
    VIRIN: 260127-A-MP295-9117
    Resolution: 1500x1800
    Size: 523.97 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FREEDOM 250 -, by Honey Nixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Freedom250InEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery