FREEDOM 250 HIGHLIGHTS CASIMIR PULASKI - Casimir Pulaski known as “The Father of the American Cavalry" was a Polish revolutionary before lending his service to the American cause. He gained international attention after assembling a 4,000 strong army for the Polish Bar Confederation, who were trying to overthrow the Russian-puppet King of Poland.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 06:56
|Photo ID:
|9528373
|VIRIN:
|260212-A-MP295-6664
|Resolution:
|1500x1800
|Size:
|584.56 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250 In Europe - Pulaski, by Honey Nixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
