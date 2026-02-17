(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Freedom 250 In Europe - Pulaski

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Honey Nixon 

    U.S. European Command   

    FREEDOM 250 HIGHLIGHTS CASIMIR PULASKI - Casimir Pulaski known as “The Father of the American Cavalry" was a Polish revolutionary before lending his service to the American cause. He gained international attention after assembling a 4,000 strong army for the Polish Bar Confederation, who were trying to overthrow the Russian-puppet King of Poland.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9528373
    VIRIN: 260212-A-MP295-6664
    Resolution: 1500x1800
    Size: 584.56 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom 250 In Europe - Pulaski, by Honey Nixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Freedom250InEurope

