Freedom 250 In Europe - Pulaski

FREEDOM 250 HIGHLIGHTS CASIMIR PULASKI - Casimir Pulaski known as “The Father of the American Cavalry" was a Polish revolutionary before lending his service to the American cause. He gained international attention after assembling a 4,000 strong army for the Polish Bar Confederation, who were trying to overthrow the Russian-puppet King of Poland.