(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &#xA; [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &amp;#xA;

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, addresses the formation and guests during a transfer of authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 04:50
    Photo ID: 9528334
    VIRIN: 260219-A-FT253-1080
    Resolution: 7895x5263
    Size: 9.71 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &amp;#xA;
    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &amp;#xA;
    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &amp;#xA;
    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &amp;#xA;
    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &amp;#xA;
    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &amp;#xA;
    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &amp;#xA;
    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &amp;#xA;
    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &amp;#xA;
    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority &amp;#xA;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery