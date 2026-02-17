21st TSC Hero of the Week, Staff Sgt. Dwight Wells

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Meet Staff Sgt. Dwight Wells, a training NCO with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 7th Mission Support Command.



As the HHC Training NCO, Staff Sgt. Wells has enhanced and maintained unit's readiness by coordinating and securing training resources for over 130 Soldiers in U.S. Army Reserves by building relationships collaborating with multi-compo entities. As a federal reserve force, the Reserves provides trained, equipped, and ready Soldiers to support operational missions worldwide.