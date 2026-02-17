(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority [Image 7 of 10]

    JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, case their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 04:50
    Photo ID: 9528330
    VIRIN: 260219-A-FT253-1066
    Resolution: 5564x3709
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMTG-U Transfer Of Authority [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

