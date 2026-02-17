Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, case their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)