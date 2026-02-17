U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, awards Command Sgt. Maj. Haynes assigned to 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, a Meritorious Service Medals during a transfer of authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 04:50
|Photo ID:
|9528327
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-FT253-1023
|Resolution:
|5584x3723
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
