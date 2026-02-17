Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, awards Command Sgt. Maj. Haynes assigned to 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, a Meritorious Service Medals during a transfer of authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)