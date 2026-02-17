(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate Third Class Petty Officer Caleb Robinson uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate Third Class Petty Officer Caleb Robinson uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI)

    RIJEKA, CROATIA

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Christopher Olson 

    USS LEWIS B PULLER

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate Third Class Petty Officer Caleb Robinson uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI), during a Damage Control exercise led by the Damage Control Training Team (DCTT) onboard the USS LEWIS B. PULLER (ESB 3). The USS LEWIS B. PULLER (ESB 3) DCTT leads the command in weekly Damage Control training team environments ensuring the USS LEWIS B. PULLER (ESB 3) Sailors are prepared for real world emergencies while forward deployed.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 03:04
    Photo ID: 9528262
    VIRIN: 251204-N-HF323-4838
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: RIJEKA, HR
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Boatswain's Mate Third Class Petty Officer Caleb Robinson uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI), by CPO Christopher Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

