Aviation Boatswain's Mate Third Class Petty Officer Caleb Robinson uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI), during a Damage Control exercise led by the Damage Control Training Team (DCTT) onboard the USS LEWIS B. PULLER (ESB 3). The USS LEWIS B. PULLER (ESB 3) DCTT leads the command in weekly Damage Control training team environments ensuring the USS LEWIS B. PULLER (ESB 3) Sailors are prepared for real world emergencies while forward deployed.