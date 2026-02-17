When the classroom dissolves: Four Navy corpsmen and a life on the line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The hospital corpsman who helped give a unresponsive man a fighting chance on the morning of Feb. 03 pose for a photo in the HMTT Great Lakes training lab, Feb. 10. With five detachments, 12 training centers, and facilities in over 60 locations across the United States, NMOTC provides high impact individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)