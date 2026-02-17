(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    When the classroom dissolves: Four Navy corpsmen and a life on the line

    When the classroom dissolves: Four Navy corpsmen and a life on the line

    WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    The hospital corpsman who helped give a unresponsive man a fighting chance on the morning of Feb. 03 pose for a photo in the HMTT Great Lakes training lab, Feb. 10. With five detachments, 12 training centers, and facilities in over 60 locations across the United States, NMOTC provides high impact individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When the classroom dissolves: Four Navy corpsmen and a life on the line, by PO1 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMOTC
    HMTT
    corpsman

