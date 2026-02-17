Naval Support Activity Singapore Crest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 2, 2026) – The official crest for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Singapore. This crest was designed with input from leadership of both Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/ Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ) and Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC) with concurrents by U.S. Embassy Singapore and U.S. Attache Singapore. NSA Singapore is the new name for SAC to maintain consistency across all CNFJ/CNRJ installations and reduce confusion among U.S. Navy Commands and external organizations. The outside navy blue ring has a gold rope border, gold ring, and the name Naval Support Activity Singapore. The two stars represent CNFJ/CNRJ, the two-star Immediate Superior in Command (ISIC). The two flags in the center are the national flags for both the United States and Singapore. The anchor is a redesign of the previous SAC anchor to represent that NSA Singapore will be home for many Sailors, their families, and government employees. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)