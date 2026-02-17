(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Laredo, Texas Native recognized as NAMRU San Antonio's Fiscal Year 2025 Senior Sailor of the Year

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO – FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Feb. 13, 2026) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Alyssa R. Ziska-Ortega, of Laredo, Texas, a leading petty officer assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Tiller, Medical Corps, during an All Hands held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. Ziska-Ortega performed her demanding duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner, which resulted in her selection as the Fiscal Year 2025 NAMRU San Antonio Senior Sailor of the Year. According to Tiller, Ziska-Ortega epitomizes the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment which enhanced the accomplishment of the command mission. Ziska-Ortega’s exceptional professionalism, unrelenting perseverance, and loyal dedication to duty reflected credit on her and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (Photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 14:01
    Photo ID: 9527216
    VIRIN: 251009-N-ND850-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: LAREDO, TEXAS, US
