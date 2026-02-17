(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Six teams compete in intramural 4x4 swim relay at Camp Zama's Yano pool

    Six teams compete in intramural 4x4 swim relay at Camp Zama's Yano pool

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Stephen Matthews, the medical emergency manager assigned to the Defense Health Agency at Camp Zama, Japan, completes his leg of a 4x4 swim relay Feb. 18 at Zama's Yano Fitness Center pool. The event was part of Camp Zama's year-round intramural athletics program known as the Commander's Cup.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 00:35
    Photo ID: 9526373
    VIRIN: 260218-A-PR478-5423
    Resolution: 3720x5317
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
