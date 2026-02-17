Stephen Matthews, the medical emergency manager assigned to the Defense Health Agency at Camp Zama, Japan, completes his leg of a 4x4 swim relay Feb. 18 at Zama's Yano Fitness Center pool. The event was part of Camp Zama's year-round intramural athletics program known as the Commander's Cup.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 00:35
|Photo ID:
|9526373
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-PR478-5423
|Resolution:
|3720x5317
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Six teams compete in intramural 4x4 swim relay at Camp Zama's Yano pool, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.