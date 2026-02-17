(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MLR Shooting Team Competes at MCMC-P

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd MLR Shooting Team Competes at MCMC-P

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, pose for a group photo with awards earned from the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Pacific at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2026. 3rd MLR shooting team members took first place in the categories of individual rifle, individual pistol, night rifle match, precision marksman match, infantry marksman assessment, team rifle match, and team pistol match, highlighting their proficiency in the use of individual small arms and combat marksmanship skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 22:46
    Photo ID: 9526330
    VIRIN: 260207-M-M0251-1377
    Resolution: 6040x4027
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MLR Shooting Team Competes at MCMC-P, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCMC-P
    3d MLR
    marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery