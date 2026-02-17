3rd MLR Shooting Team Competes at MCMC-P

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, pose for a group photo with awards earned from the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Pacific at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2026. 3rd MLR shooting team members took first place in the categories of individual rifle, individual pistol, night rifle match, precision marksman match, infantry marksman assessment, team rifle match, and team pistol match, highlighting their proficiency in the use of individual small arms and combat marksmanship skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)