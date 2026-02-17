(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Corpus Christi Army Depot Launches First Organic Composite Blade Repair Program

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Jerry Duenes 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    CCAD has launched the first organic composite repair program for helicopter blades in the United States.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9525937
    VIRIN: 260209-A-EP447-2013
    Resolution: 1680x895
    Size: 463.03 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 62
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpus Christi Army Depot Launches First Organic Composite Blade Repair Program, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

