U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey lands during a fast rope training exercise in Comoros, Jan. 23, 2026. The Osprey provides U.S. Africa Command unique vertical lift capabilities that enable rapid crisis response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 08:12
|Photo ID:
|9525020
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-F4417-2146
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|KM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CJTF-HOA Executes Exercise to Comoros, Demonstrating Theater Reach and Integrated Regional Partnership, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.