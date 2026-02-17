(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJTF-HOA Executes Exercise to Comoros, Demonstrating Theater Reach and Integrated Regional Partnership

    CJTF-HOA Executes Exercise to Comoros, Demonstrating Theater Reach and Integrated Regional Partnership

    COMOROS

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey lands during a fast rope training exercise in Comoros, Jan. 23, 2026. The Osprey provides U.S. Africa Command unique vertical lift capabilities that enable rapid crisis response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 08:12
    VIRIN: 260123-F-F4417-2146
    This work, CJTF-HOA Executes Exercise to Comoros, Demonstrating Theater Reach and Integrated Regional Partnership, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    CJTF HOA
    VMM-162 (Rein)
    MV22-B Osprey
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    Department of War (DOW)

