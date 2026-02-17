AFMS leaders discuss new integrated operational support guidance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Travis Russell, Chief Medical Officer for the Air Force Surgeon General, Col. Amalia DiVittorio, Chief of Integrated Operational Support for the Air Force Surgeon General, and Col. James Shields, Chief of Integrated Operational Support for Air Force Medical Command, discuss new guidance on IOS teams outlined in Department of Air Force Manual 10-211. Air Force Medical Command IOS leaders at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, fielded questions from about 430 virtual attendees during a virtual town hall meeting Jan. 23, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst)