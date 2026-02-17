Bravo Zulu to the TF 51/5th MEB February Gator of the Month, Sgt. Kavon Glover!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Glover currently serves as a network administrator in the G6 help desk section at Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade. He recently executed a Defense Mobility Classified Capability – Secured technology refresh, ensuring a smooth transition and reliable functionality across the command. Glover also consistently helps his Marines and Sailors reach their physical fitness goals through personalized diet plans and motivation. Glover is a native of Augusta, Georgia.