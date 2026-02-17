(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bravo Zulu to the TF 51/5th MEB February Gator of the Month, Sgt. Kavon Glover!

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Glover currently serves as a network administrator in the G6 help desk section at Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade. He recently executed a Defense Mobility Classified Capability – Secured technology refresh, ensuring a smooth transition and reliable functionality across the command. Glover also consistently helps his Marines and Sailors reach their physical fitness goals through personalized diet plans and motivation. Glover is a native of Augusta, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026
    Photo ID: 9524962
    VIRIN: 260212-M-IU565-1009
    Resolution: 4697x6253
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Zulu to the TF 51/5th MEB February Gator of the Month, Sgt. Kavon Glover!, by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gator
    G6
    network administrator
    TF 51/5
    Gator of the Month

