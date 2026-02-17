Bravo Zulu to the TF 51/5th MEB February Gator of the Month, Sgt. Kavon Glover!

Glover currently serves as a network administrator in the G6 help desk section at Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade. He recently executed a Defense Mobility Classified Capability – Secured technology refresh, ensuring a smooth transition and reliable functionality across the command. Glover also consistently helps his Marines and Sailors reach their physical fitness goals through personalized diet plans and motivation. Glover is a native of Augusta, Georgia.
|02.11.2026
|02.18.2026 02:01
|9524962
|260212-M-IU565-1009
|4697x6253
|7.59 MB
|NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|3
|2
