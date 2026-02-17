Lt. Col. Eric J. Erickson, Commander of the Army Field Support Battalion, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9524915
|VIRIN:
|260123-O-PW042-9572
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Eric J. Erickson, Commander of the Army Field Support Battalion, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.