    Collaboration with 10SFG and 4ID

    Collaboration with 10SFG and 4ID

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A Soldier assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), captures imagery during a mission at Pinon Canyon, Feb. 5, 2026. The event showcased the collaboration between 10SFG (A) and 4th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 16:46
    VIRIN: 260205-A-AY818-7767
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Collaboration with 10SFG and 4ID, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

