U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Environmental Engineer Quyet La answers questions at the Louisville District's annual Open House event held Feb. 4 in Louisville, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 07:56
|Photo ID:
|9523642
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-GI410-1027
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisville District holds Open House event Feb. 4, 2026, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Louisville District hosts annual Open House for industry partners
No keywords found.