    Faces of Kadena: The people behind the mission

    Faces of Kadena: The people behind the mission

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Captain Paul Ringheiser, 18th Wing Chapel Corps sitting duty chaplain, updates the marquee with service information at Chapel Two at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. Chaplains are religious ministry professionals who support the spiritual resilience of Airmen globally. As spiritual leaders, chaplains are relied upon for faith and personal guidance, as well as advocating for Airmen and consulting leadership on moral, ethical and quality-of-life issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Kadena: The people behind the mission, by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

