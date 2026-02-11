Faces of Kadena: The people behind the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Captain Paul Ringheiser, 18th Wing Chapel Corps sitting duty chaplain, updates the marquee with service information at Chapel Two at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. Chaplains are religious ministry professionals who support the spiritual resilience of Airmen globally. As spiritual leaders, chaplains are relied upon for faith and personal guidance, as well as advocating for Airmen and consulting leadership on moral, ethical and quality-of-life issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)