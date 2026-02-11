(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Therapy Dogs and Good Vibes: JED Coffee and Dog Cuddles Event

    Therapy Dogs and Good Vibes: JED Coffee and Dog Cuddles Event

    JAPAN

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Camp Zama Red Cross brought coffee, consumables and a cute and cuddly canine to the Japan Engineer District for a “Coffee and Dog Cuddles” event, providing employees there with a refreshing pause in their workday while also elevating morale, sparking colleague interactions, and spreading happiness via the Red Cross’s animal visitation program.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 19:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Therapy Dogs and Good Vibes: JED Coffee and Dog Cuddles Event, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

