    7th MSC Soldier Completes Canadian Command and Staff College Training

    KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA

    KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA

    02.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Mission Support Command

    Canadian and allied officers assigned to the Primary Reserve Army Operations Course pose for a class photo at Fort Frontenac in Kingston. The program strengthens operational planning skills and reinforces multinational partnership and interoperability.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 07:08
    7th MSC Soldier Completes Canadian Command and Staff College Training

