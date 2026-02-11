(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), closes a valve while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Feb. 1, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 18:17
    Photo ID: 9522041
    VIRIN: 260201-N-KP948-1012
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Engineer

