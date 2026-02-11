A U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), closes a valve while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Feb. 1, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 18:17
|Photo ID:
|9522041
|VIRIN:
|260201-N-KP948-1012
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.