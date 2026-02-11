(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard offloads over $133.5 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    The crew of USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906) stand for a photo during a drug offload at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Feb. 30, 2025. The crew offloaded more than 17,750 pounds of illicit narcotics worth more than $133 million as a result of four interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    Drug Offload
    Coast Guard Cutter Seneca (WMEC 906)
    Law enforcement
    USCG
    United States Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Southeast District

