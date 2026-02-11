Coast Guard offloads over $133.5 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906) stand for a photo during a drug offload at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Feb. 30, 2025. The crew offloaded more than 17,750 pounds of illicit narcotics worth more than $133 million as a result of four interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)
