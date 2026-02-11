(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    188th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) conducted Field Force Operations training for Domestic Preparedness

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    On Feb. 3–6, 2026, 11 members of the 188th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) conducted Field Force Operations training for Domestic Preparedness at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock, Ark.

    The training strengthens joint readiness across the Arkansas National Guard and brought together Airmen from the 188th and the 189th Airlift Wing and Soldiers from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team's engineer and support battalions.

    Over four days, participants received instruction in graduated response techniques, handheld communications, crowd management procedures, de-escalation of force, constitutional law, and were exposed to oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray to better understand its effects and proper application.

    The course emphasized disciplined, measured responses to civil disturbances and domestic operations scenarios, ensuring Guardsmen are prepared to support civil authorities while safeguarding constitutional rights. Through hands-on scenarios and classroom instruction, trainees enhanced their ability to operate in complex environments where restraint, communication, and professionalism are critical.

    "This training directly supports our responsibility to the citizens of Arkansas," said Maj. Nathan Sosebee, commander of the 188th Security Forces Squadron. "By equipping our Airmen and Soldiers with the skills to apply graduated force, communicate effectively, and operate within constitutional boundaries, we are ensuring we can respond to domestic contingencies in a disciplined and lawful manner. It aligns with the Secretary of War's intent for a ready and responsive force and meets the Adjutant General's directive to maintain a trained, capable formation prepared to protect life, property, and critical infrastructure."


    Field Force Operations training enhances interoperability between Air and Army National Guard units and ensures a unified, professional response during state active duty missions. By investing in joint domestic preparedness training, the 188th SFS continues to strengthen its partnership across the Arkansas National Guard while reinforcing its commitment to readiness, restraint, and service to the state and nation.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 12:30
    Photo ID: 9521276
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-F3941-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1351
    Size: 459.92 KB
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) conducted Field Force Operations training for Domestic Preparedness, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NationalGuard; #ArkansasNationalGuard; #AirNationalGuard, #SecurityForces

