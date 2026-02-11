386th EOSS Airfield managers measure runway to ensure safe flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Knightly and Tech. Sgt. Casey Underdahl, 386th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron airfield management specialists, measure an airfield at a base in the at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 31, 2026. Accurate airfield measurements support safe takeoff and landing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)