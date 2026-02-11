(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th EOSS Airfield managers measure runway to ensure safe flight operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Knightly and Tech. Sgt. Casey Underdahl, 386th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron airfield management specialists, measure an airfield at a base in the at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 31, 2026. Accurate airfield measurements support safe takeoff and landing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 00:10
    Photo ID: 9520852
    VIRIN: 260131-Z-YH622-2003
    Resolution: 5193x3462
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th EOSS Airfield managers measure runway to ensure safe flight operations, by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Exercise

