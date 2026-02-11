Robins AFB laser-focused on aircrew eye protection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three devices of the six Block 3 family of Aircrew Laser Eye Protection products sit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 21, 2026. The Block 3 products were designed to filter a wider range of light wavelengths, increasing protection for aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)