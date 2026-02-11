(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Robins AFB laser-focused on aircrew eye protection

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Three devices of the six Block 3 family of Aircrew Laser Eye Protection products sit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 21, 2026. The Block 3 products were designed to filter a wider range of light wavelengths, increasing protection for aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    eye protection
    laser strike

