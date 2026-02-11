Environmental Remediation at DuPont Chambers Works

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DEEPWATER, N.J. (Jan. 13, 2026) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees remove radioactive waste at the former DuPont Chambers Works plant in Deepwater, N.J. The waste, which is associated with Manhattan Project research that took place at the site during World War II, will be hauled onto rail cars and shipped away to facilities that specialize in holding the waste. (U.S. Army Photo)