(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Environmental Remediation at DuPont Chambers Works

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Environmental Remediation at DuPont Chambers Works

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Marielle Payton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District

    DEEPWATER, N.J. (Jan. 13, 2026) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees remove radioactive waste at the former DuPont Chambers Works plant in Deepwater, N.J. The waste, which is associated with Manhattan Project research that took place at the site during World War II, will be hauled onto rail cars and shipped away to facilities that specialize in holding the waste. (U.S. Army Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9519291
    VIRIN: 260212-O-LV935-6827
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Environmental Remediation at DuPont Chambers Works, by Marielle Payton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building Strong: Looking Back Over More than 4 Decades of Superfund Work

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EPA
    Superfund Site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery