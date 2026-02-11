P-SUPPOs Visit FLC San Diego

Prospective Supply Officers (P-SUPPO), Lt. Aaron Booker, Lt. Whitney Bradley, Lt. Matthew Brown Lt. Brian Castrocaceres, Lt. Robert Cook, Lt. Jacil Haver, Lt. Melissa Palma Cuapio, Lt. Janice Simon, and Lt. Nicholas Wesner visited Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (NAVSUP FLCSD) on Feb. 11 during their P-SUPPO Indoctrination. The group is pictured here with Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Commanding Officer. These officers will soon lead their ships' supply departments, supporting the warfighter and the Fleet in critical missions worldwide.
