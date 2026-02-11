(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    P-SUPPOs Visit FLC San Diego

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    P-SUPPOs Visit FLC San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Prospective Supply Officers (P-SUPPO), Lt. Aaron Booker, Lt. Whitney Bradley, Lt. Matthew Brown Lt. Brian Castrocaceres, Lt. Robert Cook, Lt. Jacil Haver, Lt. Melissa Palma Cuapio, Lt. Janice Simon, and Lt. Nicholas Wesner visited Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (NAVSUP FLCSD) on Feb. 11 during their P-SUPPO Indoctrination. The group is pictured here with Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Commanding Officer. These officers will soon lead their ships' supply departments, supporting the warfighter and the Fleet in critical missions worldwide.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 09:32
    Photo ID: 9519245
    VIRIN: 260211-N-KH157-8277
    Resolution: 5952x3960
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-SUPPOs Visit FLC San Diego, by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery