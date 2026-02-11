(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USSF-87 Successfully Launches From SLC-41

    USSF-87 Successfully Launches From SLC-41

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Becker 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Vulcan rocket carrying the USSF-87 mission successfully launches from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Feb. 12, 2026. The USSF-87 mission delivers advanced national security payloads to orbit, enhancing space domain awareness and strengthening the resiliency of space-based capabilities critical to joint war fighting operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Becker)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 05:45
    Photo ID: 9519030
    VIRIN: 260212-X-NY190-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 885.39 KB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF-87 Successfully Launches From SLC-41, by SSgt Samuel Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vulcan
    Space launch
    Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
    Space Launch Delta 45
    USSF-87

