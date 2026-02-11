USSF-87 Successfully Launches From SLC-41

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Vulcan rocket carrying the USSF-87 mission successfully launches from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Feb. 12, 2026. The USSF-87 mission delivers advanced national security payloads to orbit, enhancing space domain awareness and strengthening the resiliency of space-based capabilities critical to joint war fighting operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Becker)