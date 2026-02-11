(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS ESSEX

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS ESSEX

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Caracci 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Marine photo by Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9518769
    VIRIN: 260204-M-N0850-1001
    Resolution: 2430x1823
    Size: 811.46 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX, by CPO Brian Caracci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    ESG-3
    USS ESSEX
    LHD2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery