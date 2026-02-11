Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Marine photo by Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367)
|02.04.2026
|02.11.2026 22:29
|9518769
|260204-M-N0850-1001
|2430x1823
|811.46 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|4
|0
This work, USS ESSEX, by CPO Brian Caracci
