    Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Ramos Named Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting Rookie of the Year

    Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Ramos Named Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting Rookie of the Year

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, presents Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Ramos with the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion “Rookie of the Year” Award at the battalion’s annual Military Ball and Awards Ceremony, Jan. 31, in Springfield. Ramos recruited 24 new Soldiers into the Army National Guard in fiscal year 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells, Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 18:03
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Ramos Named Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting Rookie of the Year, by SSG Madison Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    success
    rookie of the year
    National Guard
    Illinois
    Recruiting & Retention Battalion

