Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Ramos Named Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting Rookie of the Year

Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, presents Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Ramos with the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion “Rookie of the Year” Award at the battalion’s annual Military Ball and Awards Ceremony, Jan. 31, in Springfield. Ramos recruited 24 new Soldiers into the Army National Guard in fiscal year 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells, Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion)