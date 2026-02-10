Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts United States Army Medical Research and Development Command Senior Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (center), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Command Surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili (right), Command Sergeant Major for Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosted U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi for a visit on Feb 11. Lodi is the Commanding General, United States Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) and Deputy Assistant Director, Research and Development for Defense Health Agency. The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command is the Army's medical materiel developer, with responsibility for medical research, development, and acquisition. The USAMRDC's expertise in these critical areas helps establish and maintain the capabilities the Army needs to remain ready and lethal on the battlefield.