    Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts United States Army Medical Research and Development Command Senior Leader

    GERMANY

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (center), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Command Surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili (right), Command Sergeant Major for Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosted U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi for a visit on Feb 11. Lodi is the Commanding General, United States Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) and Deputy Assistant Director, Research and Development for Defense Health Agency. The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command is the Army's medical materiel developer, with responsibility for medical research, development, and acquisition. The USAMRDC's expertise in these critical areas helps establish and maintain the capabilities the Army needs to remain ready and lethal on the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:07
    Photo ID: 9517291
    VIRIN: 260211-A-YV790-6704
    Resolution: 4625x3772
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts United States Army Medical Research and Development Command Senior Leader, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicine

