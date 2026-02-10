Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, presented Steve Holmes, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Executive Director, with a certificate for 40 years of federal service February 10, 2026, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9517210
|VIRIN:
|260210-N-DU371-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville executive director recognized for 40 years of service, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
