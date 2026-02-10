(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville executive director recognized for 40 years of service

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville executive director recognized for 40 years of service

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, presented Steve Holmes, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Executive Director, with a certificate for 40 years of federal service February 10, 2026, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 07:52
    Photo ID: 9517210
    VIRIN: 260210-N-DU371-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville executive director recognized for 40 years of service, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery