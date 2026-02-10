(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ensigns learn about NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville's postal operations at NS Mayport

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ensigns learn about NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville's postal operations at NS Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    A small group of Ensigns, who are new to the Supply Corps, had the chance to tour Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville postal operations at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, February 9, 2026. The tour gave them the opportunity to see first-hand one way we ensure our warfighters have what they need, when and where they need it. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 07:45
    Photo ID: 9517199
    VIRIN: 260209-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 2804x3356
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensigns learn about NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville's postal operations at NS Mayport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery