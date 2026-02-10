Ensigns learn about NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville's postal operations at NS Mayport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A small group of Ensigns, who are new to the Supply Corps, had the chance to tour Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville postal operations at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, February 9, 2026. The tour gave them the opportunity to see first-hand one way we ensure our warfighters have what they need, when and where they need it. (Courtesy photo)