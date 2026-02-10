21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Maria Sandoval

Meet Sgt. Maria Sandoval, a 25U Signal Operations Support Specialist with the 557th Medical Company, Area Support, 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 30th Medical Brigade.
SGT Sandoval recently competed in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command division-level retention competition and took first place, earning the title of Retention NCO of the Year for the 21st TSC. The competition included an Army Fitness Test, a 50-question written exam, a retention brief, and a retention board appearance. Sandoval will go on to represent the 557th MCAS and 21st TSC at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa level retention competition.
