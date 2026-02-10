(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Maria Sandoval

    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Maria Sandoval

    GERMANY

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Meet Sgt. Maria Sandoval, a 25U Signal Operations Support Specialist with the 557th Medical Company, Area Support, 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 30th Medical Brigade.

    SGT Sandoval recently competed in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command division-level retention competition and took first place, earning the title of Retention NCO of the Year for the 21st TSC. The competition included an Army Fitness Test, a 50-question written exam, a retention brief, and a retention board appearance. Sandoval will go on to represent the 557th MCAS and 21st TSC at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa level retention competition.

    TAGS

    Soldier Spotlight
    Army Medicine
    Hero of the Week
    FirstInSupport
    25U Signal Support Specialist
    SwordOfFredom

