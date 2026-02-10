(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviano AB hosts Key Support Liaison Symposium

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Key Support Liaisons pose for a group photo during the KSL Symposium at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. Empowered and educated KSLs are trained and prepared to assist spouses during deployments, high-tempo operations and PCS transitions.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 04:09
    Photo ID: 9517102
    VIRIN: 060226-F-LD437-1166
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano AB hosts Key Support Liaison Symposium, by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    KSL
    Key Support Liaison
    spouses

