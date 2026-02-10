Aviano AB hosts Key Support Liaison Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Key Support Liaisons pose for a group photo during the KSL Symposium at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. Empowered and educated KSLs are trained and prepared to assist spouses during deployments, high-tempo operations and PCS transitions.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)