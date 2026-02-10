(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Four Guard Members Compete in 2026 Olympic Games

    Four Guard Members Compete in 2026 Olympic Games

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    National Guard Bureau

    Four Soldiers of the Army National Guard are representing the United States of America in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. From left, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Deedra Irwin, U.S. Army Spc. Sean Doherty, U.S. Army Spc. Maxime Germain, and U.S. Army Sgt. Ben Loomis.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 16:18
    Photo ID: 9516224
    VIRIN: 260210-D-D0457-3154
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 192.4 KB
    Location: US
    Four Guard Members Compete in 2026 Olympic Games

