Four Guard Members Compete in 2026 Olympic Games

Four Soldiers of the Army National Guard are representing the United States of America in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. From left, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Deedra Irwin, U.S. Army Spc. Sean Doherty, U.S. Army Spc. Maxime Germain, and U.S. Army Sgt. Ben Loomis.