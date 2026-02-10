(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Support Preparation at NMRTC Bremerton

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combat Support Preparation at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Combat Support foundational – pediatric - preparation…hospital corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton hone their clinical care skill during Battle Ready Training Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Under tutelage from Navy Nurse Corps officers and Pediatric Clinic nurses, attending corpsmen were provided critical hands-on instruction – and guidance - in small group settings to understand about the sequence(s) of pediatric care, which included screening tests protocols taught by Lalaine Mendoza (right), assessing vital signs, and performing height, weight, and head circumference. Such regular training adheres to Navy Medicine commitment to operational readiness and the Defense Health Agency mission in generating and sustaining warfighter readiness (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9515945
    VIRIN: 260210-N-HU933-2300
    Resolution: 4678x3370
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Support Preparation at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA, Navy Medicine, nhb, nmrtc bremerton, combat support, corpsmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery