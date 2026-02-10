Combat Support Preparation at NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Combat Support foundational – pediatric - preparation…hospital corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton hone their clinical care skill during Battle Ready Training Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Under tutelage from Navy Nurse Corps officers and Pediatric Clinic nurses, attending corpsmen were provided critical hands-on instruction – and guidance - in small group settings to understand about the sequence(s) of pediatric care, which included screening tests protocols taught by Lalaine Mendoza (right), assessing vital signs, and performing height, weight, and head circumference. Such regular training adheres to Navy Medicine commitment to operational readiness and the Defense Health Agency mission in generating and sustaining warfighter readiness (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)