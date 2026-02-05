(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Station Honolulu prepares for a winter storm

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Leo Schultz, a boatswains mate assigned to Coast Guard Station Honolulu, stands next to a station 45-foot Response Boat-Medium in the boathouse at the station in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2026. As a Station Honolulu coxswain, Schultz is the designated person in charge of a small boat, holding absolute responsibility for the safety of the crew, passengers, and vessel while underway. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson

