Station Honolulu prepares for a winter storm

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Leo Schultz, a boatswains mate assigned to Coast Guard Station Honolulu, stands next to a station 45-foot Response Boat-Medium in the boathouse at the station in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2026. As a Station Honolulu coxswain, Schultz is the designated person in charge of a small boat, holding absolute responsibility for the safety of the crew, passengers, and vessel while underway. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson