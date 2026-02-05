Members of the 744th Forward Support Company fix a generator during a drill with 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire National Guard, at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Feb. 6.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9513430
|VIRIN:
|260206-D-HX738-5964
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Turning wrenches keeps the power flowing, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.