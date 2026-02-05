(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Turning wrenches keeps the power flowing

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Turning wrenches keeps the power flowing

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the 744th Forward Support Company fix a generator during a drill with 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire National Guard, at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Feb. 6.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 09:55
    Photo ID: 9513430
    VIRIN: 260206-D-HX738-5964
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turning wrenches keeps the power flowing, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Hampshire National Guard
    744th forward support company
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    3rd Battalion 197th Field Artillery Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery