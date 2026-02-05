(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    109th MPAD arrives in Germany

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard are deployed in Europe in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe and Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 08:07
    Photo ID: 9513301
    VIRIN: 260209-Z-IK914-1001
    Resolution: 3824x2868
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th MPAD arrives in Germany, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Suport Group
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    deployment
    public affairs
    Bison2026

