    NSA Souda Bay Chief Petty Officer Association Delivers Donations to the Child and Youth Protection Annex of Chania

    NSA Souda Bay Chief Petty Officer Association Delivers Donations to the Child and Youth Protection Annex of Chania

    GREECE

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (January 30, 2026) Command Master Chief Jans Valdespou, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay (third from left) and representatives of the NSA Souda Bay Chief Petty Officer Association deliver donations of new bed covers, sheets, and pillows for every child supported by the Child and Youth Protection Annex of Chania, Greece, on January 30, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis, Public Affairs Specialist)

    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

